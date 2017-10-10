Simo Premiere "Shine" Music Video

(Image credit: Article Photo by Charles Daughtry, Homepage Photo by Derek Martinez)

Hard-working Nashville trio Simo unleashed their fierce new album, Rise and Shine, on September 15 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the music video for "Shine," one of the album's stalwart tracks.

The swampy, bluesy song is steady, but firm and assertive, and perfectly reflects the nocturnal atmosphere the band was going for with Rise and Shine, which was recorded largely in what Frank Sinatra would have called "The Wee Small Hours."

"There were certain songs of ours that I knew would benefit from that nighttime feel," said Simo's frontman, guitarist and namesake, J.D. Simo. "[That feel] where you’re up and working while the rest of the world is asleep.”

Of "Shine" itself, Simo said “'Shine' is about a dark time in my life. I was in a bad place and needed to find a way out. I can honestly say music saved me."

"I'm very grateful that music is in my life," he continued. "Everyday I hit my knees and thank God for it.”

You can watch the music video for "Shine" below, and pick up a copy of Rise and Shinehere.

