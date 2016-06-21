Skillet Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Skillet will embark on a headlining tour of the U.S. this September. The tour will feature Thousand Foot Krutch in its first half and Sick Puppies during its second half. Devour The Day also will join the tour for its entire run.

Skillet will be touring in support of their new album, Unleashed, which is set for an August 5 release. You can purchase tickets at their website.

You can also check out all of the bands upcoming American dates and the lyric video for their new single, "Feel Invincible," below.

Skillet North American Tour Dates

September 22nd

Clive, IA 7 Flags Event Center *

September 23rd

Turtle Lake, WI St. Croix Casino *

September 24th

Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium *

September 25th

Wichita, KS Cotillion *

September 29th

Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall *

September 30th

Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre *

October 1st

Peoria, IL Limelight *

October 6th

Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s ^

October 7th

Detroit, MI St. Andrews #

October 8th

Cleveland, OH Agora #

October 9th

Knoxville, TN The International #

October 12th

Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom #

October 13th

Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring #

October 14th

Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater #

October 15th

Norfolk, VA The Norva #

October 16th

Richmond, VA The National #

October 20th

Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre #

October 23rd

Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

* Skillet, Thousand Foot Krutch, Devour The Day

^ Skillet, Sick Puppies

# Skillet, Sick Puppies, Devour The Day