Skillet Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Skillet will embark on a headlining tour of the U.S. this September. The tour will feature Thousand Foot Krutch in its first half and Sick Puppies during its second half. Devour The Day also will join the tour for its entire run.
Skillet will be touring in support of their new album, Unleashed, which is set for an August 5 release. You can purchase tickets at their website.
You can also check out all of the bands upcoming American dates and the lyric video for their new single, "Feel Invincible," below.
Skillet North American Tour Dates
- September 22nd
- Clive, IA 7 Flags Event Center *
September 23rd
Turtle Lake, WI St. Croix Casino *
September 24th
Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium *
September 25th
Wichita, KS Cotillion *
September 29th
Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall *
September 30th
Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre *
October 1st
Peoria, IL Limelight *
October 6th
Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s ^
October 7th
Detroit, MI St. Andrews #
October 8th
Cleveland, OH Agora #
October 9th
Knoxville, TN The International #
October 12th
Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom #
October 13th
Washington, DC The Fillmore Silver Spring #
October 14th
Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater #
October 15th
Norfolk, VA The Norva #
October 16th
Richmond, VA The National #
October 20th
Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre #
October 23rd
Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
* Skillet, Thousand Foot Krutch, Devour The Day
^ Skillet, Sick Puppies
# Skillet, Sick Puppies, Devour The Day