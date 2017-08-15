Slash Named Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador

(Image credit: Gibson, Homepage Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gibson has announced that it has appointed Slash to be its first ever Global Brand Ambassador.

As part of his new role, the legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist is currently developing new products with three of Gibson's guitar brands, Gibson Custom, Gibson and Epiphone. Details of the new products will be announced beginning later this month.

"It's an honor to be Gibson's first Global Brand Ambassador," Slash said of the appointment. "I've been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that. I'm proud of the creative relationship we've developed over the years."

"We are thrilled to recognize Slash as Gibson's first Global Brand Ambassador," added Henry Juszkiewicz, chairman and CEO of Gibson Brands. "Slash embodies the characteristics of creativity, passion and excellence that are so closely aligned with Gibson and we are very proud of the friendship and mutual success we have shared together for over 30 years. We are also very excited about the future products we will be announcing soon."

