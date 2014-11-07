Slash Performs "Nightrain" and "Bent to Fly" Live from the Sunset Strip — Video

Tonight, DIRECTV will air Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live from the Sunset Strip, a 90-minute special that captures highlights of the guitar legend's recent show at the Roxy in West Hollywood.

Below, you can check out two pro-shot clips from the show. Enjoy live performances of "Nightrain" (top video) and "Bent to Fly" (middle).

The show, which airs 9 p.m. today (November 7) on DIRECTV (channel 239), brings a rock legend back to the stages where his career began: the Sunset Strip. It was filmed in 4k and 5.1 surround sound and includes songs from his 2014 album, World on Fire, plus a host of classic Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver tunes.

While we're on the topic of Slash, note that a new documentary titled Slash: Raised on the Sunset Strip, is set to air November 13. The film, which was directed by Martyn Atkins, takes viewers into the studio with the guitarist, combining new and archival footage with interviews from artists and colleagues who influenced his career.

It features appearances by Dave Grohl, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Nikki Six, Duff McKagan, Steven Alder, Matt Sorum, Jerry Cantrell, Lemmy, Dave Mustaine, Marc Canter, Alan Niven and more. You can watch a trailer of the film below (the bottom clip).

Anyway, enjoy this healthy dose of Slash, and tune in tonight for more!

"Nightrain" from Live from the Sunset Strip:

"Bent to Fly" from Live from the Sunset Strip:

Slash: Raised on the Sunset Strip Trailer: