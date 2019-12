Slash and his bandmates, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, have premiered the lyric video for “World On Fire,” the first single and title track from their new album, which will be released September 16.

“Check out the ’World on Fire’ video,” Slash said in a statement. “It sums up the song and it rocks pretty damn hard, especially the girl."

Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!