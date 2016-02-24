Slash Reportedly in the Studio Recording for Guns N’ Roses

(Image credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Slash has been in the studio recording new tracks for Guns N’ Roses, according to a former publicist for the band who is still friendly with the group.

L.A. publicist Arlett Vereecke says the guitarist has been working in the studio on the new material but that singer Axl Rose hasn't yet been involved in the sessions.

“I know they’re doing some recording,” Vereecke tells Classic Rock. “They’re definitely doing something there in the studio. Axl hasn’t been there, but Slash is definitely in there and it’s not for anyone else.”

Meanwhile, former Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven says bassist Duff McKagan and guitarist Izzy Stradlin have been working together.

“Duff and Izzy were in the studio before Christmas doing stuff,” Niven says. “At a casual glance, I think they’ve got at least a couple of tracks down.”

Guns N’ Roses have so far confirmed six reunion shows. Vereecke suggests the band will perform tracks from 2008’s Chinese Democracy along with songs from the classic lineup’s late-Eighties and early Nineties era.“It’s certainly an amazing production,” Vereecke says.

