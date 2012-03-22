Slash on Guns N' Roses Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction: "We’re Not Playing"

We hope no one out there was holding their breath for a reunion of the original Guns N' Roses lineup at next month's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, because according to Slash, it ain't gonna happen.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun recently, Slash dropped the bombshell so many GNR fans were hoping he wouldn't.

"We’re not playing," he said. "I would imagine that they asked us to play but I know that we’re not playing."

And with that, hopes for a full-on reunion of the classic Guns N' Roses lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler have been dashed once more.

When asked about the induction, the interviewer noted that Slash was reluctant to talk about the Hall of Fame and seemed somewhat lukewarm on the topic.

"Either it hasn’t hit me yet or maybe it’s been so long since I had anything to do with Guns N’ Roses that I just don’t really get it," he said.

Slash will release his new solo album, Apocalyptic Love, on May 22.