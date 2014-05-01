Slayer! LoudWire Launches #ScreamForJeff Hanneman Campaign —Video

Friday, May 2, 2014, marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of Slayer’s founding member, guitarist Jeff Hanneman, who was 49.

With that in mind, the gang at Loudwire.com have launched their #ScreamForJeff campaign.

The idea — according to the LoudWire crew — is, "On May 2, no matter where you live, no matter what time zone, there will not be one moment that passes where someone isn’t yelling ‘Slayer!’ or hearing someone else yell ‘Slayer!’ — creating a worldwide echo chamber.”

Check out the video below (some of which was filmed at Revolver's 2014 Golden Gods awards) for more information.

Last week, Slayer announced that their new studio album, tentatively set for an early 2015 release, will be released on Nuclear Blast Records through the band’s own label imprint, the name of which has yet to be announced.

The band also debuted a new song, which you can check out here.