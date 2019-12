Check out "You Against You," Slayer's new music video below.

The track is from the band's new album, Repentless.

"It's really cool being part of a video that's not just some crappy music video from the Eighties or Nineties," Kerry King told Rolling Stoneabout the gruesome new clip. "It's from a real Hollywood director who has a lot of friends in the biz who stepped up and wanted to be in a Slayer video. That's what makes it cool to me."