Smashing Furniture: Billy Corgan Stars in TV Commercial for His Wrestling Company

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has found a way to push his new wrestling company — Resistance Pro — and Walter E. Smithe furniture in a bizarre new local-TV commercial.

According to a press release, Walter E. Smithe is a Chicago-area furniture maker known for its "witty and memorable" TV spots. This one features a game of musical chairs, an all-out brawl, some custom furniture, Corgan and a few suits.

We could describe more of the action — or you can just watch the commercial to get the full effect.

“Chicagoans have come to expect a certain irreverence from our commercials, and this new spot with Billy Corgan and Resistance Pro certainly delivers on this expectation,” said Tim Smithe, chief marketing officer for Walter E. Smithe.

The commercial will officially air on TV soon.