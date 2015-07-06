'SNL' Guitarist Jared Scharff Adds "Unnecessary Shredding" to Charli XCX's "Boom Clap" — Video

Saturday Night Live guitaristJared Scharff has a new web series called Unnecessary Shredding.

In it, Scharff adds lots and lots of tasteful shredding to songs that are devoid of shredding—if not devoid of guitars, period.

In his first video, posted to the interwebs July 1, Scharff adds some unnecessary shredding to "Boom Clap" by Charli XCX.

"I love the melody and production so much," Scharff writes. "As soon as I heard this I feel in love with the song. I'm a sucker for big pop melodies with a big beat.

"I played a Gibson Les Paul Gold Top with an original Digitech Whammy 1 through a vintage Sixties Vox AC30."

Opinions 'n' such?