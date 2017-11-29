Sons of Apollo Announce First U.S. Shows

(Image credit: Hristo Shindov/Official Press Photo)

Sons of Apollo—the group featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force)—have announced their first performances in the United States.

The dates—which begin with the “Cruise To The Edge,” which will be sailing to Belize and Costa Maya from Tampa, FL between February 3-February 8—are mostly on the East Coast, with a couple of shows scheduled in the Midwest.

The dates are part of a larger American tour, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Ever since this lineup assembled to make Psychotic Symphony [the band's debut album] the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know this band is going to be on stage," Portnoy said. "Well, the wait is almost over!"

"We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe, with plenty of dates now being announced for summer festivals throughout Europe, but these are the very first shows that will get to witness this amazing lineup in person for the first time. We can’t wait!”

You can see the full schedule of announced dates below.

Sons of Apollo: American Tour Dates