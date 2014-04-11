Steel Panther Premiere NSFW Music Video for "Gloryhole"

The guys in Steel Panther have released yet another NSFW music video. This time, it's for a track called “Gloryhole.”

The song is from the band's new album, All You Can Eat, which was released earlier this month.

Remember: It's NSFW and contains explicit language and partial nudity. In fact, the clip even starts off with the following warning to viewers: "Portions of this video may contain graphic imagery which may offend and/or trigger sensitive viewers. Not recommended for viewing by persons under the age of 18."

By the way, if any of you guitar players out there want to learn how to play "Gloryhole," check out this exclusive Guitar World lesson by Steel Panther guitarist Satchel. The complete lesson includes tab and two videos. YOU CAN FIND IT HERE.

But wait, there's more! The YouTube player directly below the new music video contains an official stream of the entire new Steel Panther album. Enjoy!