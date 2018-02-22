'Steel Tears,' Final Album from Legendary Sixties Guitarist Sandy Bull, to Get Remastered and Reissued

The final album from Sandy Bull—the eclectic guitarist and multi-instrumentalist whose music helped connect folk to psychedelia in the Sixties—will get remastered and reissued. The reissue of Steel Tears, which was originally released in 1996, will feature four previously unreleased tracks.

Steel Tears was Bull's final album before his death in 2001. It shows his deep reverence for country music, which Bull grew up listening to with his father.

“Sandy Bull did it first, he laid the foundation, he built the highways, a visionary who heard music as a communal stew pot," singer/songwriter Buddy Miller said of Bull. "In the Sixties, just having a Sandy Bull record in your collection made a statement about your musicality and mind.”

The reissue also features three tribute tracks recorded by some of Bull's most well-known disciples, including Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Matraca Berg, Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson), Kevin Welch, Glenn Worf (Mark Knopfler) and Harry Stinson (Marty Stuart).

The reissue of Steel Tears is set for an April 13 release via Omnivore Recordings. You can preorder it here.

Sandy Bull—Steel Tears tracklist:

Track Listing:

1. Arabalabama

2. Long As We’re Dreaming

3. Can I Get A Witness

4. Old Habits Like You

5. Love Is Forever

6. I Don’t Care

7. It Should be Easier Now

8. My Baby Left Me

9. Steel Tears

10. Sideshow

11. I May Never Pass Out

Endventions & Tributes:

12. Nagra Sarod (Take 1)

13. Rhumba

14. Nagra Guitar (Take 1)

15. Strat 1

16. Love Is Forever (featuring Matracta Berg & Mickey Raphael)

17. I May Never Pass Out (featuring Jeff Hanna & Kevin Welsh)

18. Jesse James Jam

19. Sandy’s Last Word