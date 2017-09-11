Steely Dan Announce Tour

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

In his tribute to Steely Dan co-founder and guitarist Walter Becker—who passed away on September 3 at the age of 67—fellow co-founder Donald Fagen vowed to "keep the music we [him and Becker] created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band."

Today, Fagen has fufilled that promise, announcing a series of North American Steely Dan shows that will take place in October.

The band will hit a couple of stops each in the Midwest, Ontario, Canada and the Northeast, before heading to the United Kingdom for a few shows with the Doobie Brothers.

In his tribute to Becker, Fagen called him his "friend, writing partner and bandmate" of 50 years.

You can check out the full Steely Dan North American itinerary below.

Steely Dan Tour Dates