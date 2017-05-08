Stephen Egerton Tries to Break Ernie Ball’s New Paradigm Strings

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball has shared a handful of videos featuring guitarist players giving hell to their latest string innovation—the break-resistant Paradigm strings.

Today’s challenger is Stephen Egerton of the Descendents, who discusses why it's so important for him to have strings that can hold up to his intense playing. And as it turns out, for a player who has a tendency to break a string several times per show, Paradigm enables him to play without holding anything back.

According to Ernie Ball, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to ever come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

Watch the video below, and visit ernieball.com for more information.