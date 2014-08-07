Steve Smyth's One Machine Premiere "The Distortion of Lies and the Overdriven Truth" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the official music video for "The Distortion of Lies and the Overdriven Truth" by One Machine.

It also happens to be the title track of the band's debut album, which was released earlier this year via Scarlet Records.

One Machine, the brainchild of guitarist/songwriter Steve Smyth (Testament, Nevermore, Forbidden, Dragonlord, Vicious Rumors), also features vocalist Mikkel Sandager, guitarist Jamie Hunt, bassist Tomas Obeast and drummer Michele Sanna (Note: drummer Raphael Saini played on the new album.)

The Distortion of Lies and the Overdriven Truth was recorded and produced by Smyth. Mixing was handled by Roy Z (Judas Priest, Bruce Dickinson, Halford) and mastering by Alan Douches (Three Inches of Blood, Firewind, Sepultura).

The clip, which you can check out below, was shot by Anthony Dubois and directed by Mike Sloat. As always, be sure to let us what you think of the video and the track in the comments below or on Facebook!

For more about One Machine, visit feedtheonemachine.com. The album is available now at iTunes and a ton of other places!