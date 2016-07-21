Steve Vai and Al Di Meola Play "Race with Devil on Spanish Highway"

In April 2015, Al Di Meola made a stop at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, for one of his typically impressive shows. As a bonus, the show was topped off by an encore appearance by Steve Vai.

For the encore, the guitarists performed a blazing version of Di Meola’s “Race with Devil on Spanish Highway” from 1977's Elegant Gypsy.

You can see a fan-filmed clip of that performance below. Right above that video, however, is a more interesting clip of Vai and Di Meola rehearsing the song at Vai’s Harmony Hut studio a few hours before the show. It’s a treat to see their fretwork up close!