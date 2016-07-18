Steve Vai Invites Guitarists to Vai Academy 2017

(Image credit: Vai Academy)

Always dreamed of getting a bit of in-person guitar instruction from Steve Vai? Here’s your chance.

At the Vai Academy, which will take place January 2017 in Carmel, California, you can join Carlos Alomar, Al Di Meola, Vai and special guests for four nights of non-stop guitar.

Now in its third year, the event is targeted toward players and music lovers of all ages, levels and interests. Whether you are a master player, a beginner or just a fan, the Vai Academy can help develop your skills as a guitarist and musician.

“This year, we’re going to focus on guitar technique,” Vai says. “Many young guitarists have questions. How do I bend notes properly? What’s the best way to approach vibrato? How do you pick so that you get the most out of what you’re trying to achieve? What does it feel like to play effortlessly in 11/16 timing? How does my intonation work into all of this? We’re all in need of guidance regarding these things. I know I still am occasionally!”

Beyond technique, Vai plans to discuss finding the inspiration to write melodies and songs. “The technique is the tool. It’s your most useful friend to express what’s inside. Let’s unlock that together,” he says.

“Ultimately, the main goal of Vai Academy is for everybody in attendance to feel incredibly enthusiastic when thinking about their goals, their future, and connection to the instrument,” Vai adds. “You’ll hopefully leave with a few new buddies and maybe band mates too. I look forward to seeing everybody at Vai Academy 2017.”

Register and find out more at vaiacademy.com.