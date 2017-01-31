Steve Vai Performs "For the Love of God" on 'Front and Center'

Front and Center, a live-music series on public television, just returned for a brand-new season.

The nine new episodes feature performances by Rob Thomas, Shawn Mendes, Cheap Trick, Southside Johnny, Dawes, Kaleo, Steve Vai and more.

Below, you can check out our exclusive premiere of Vai's performance of "For the Love of God," which was shot at New York City's tiny Iridium jazz club. The clip is from Vai's Front and Center episode, which starts airing Thursday, February 2, in some markets.

“It feels incredible to bring Front and Center back for a seventh season,” says Executive Producer Don Maggi. “We had the privilege of working with a dynamic group of artists to give fans new insight on the creative process of some of their favorite musicians.”

For more about Front and Center, head here—and be sure to check out the Season 7 trailer at the bottom of this story.