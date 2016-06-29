Steve Vai Takes You in the Studio for the Making of His New Album

In this brand-new video, Steve Vai gives an inside look at the making of his “lost” album, Modern Primitive.

In it, Steve talks about his decision to revisit the songs and music sketches he created between his 1984 debut, Flex-Able, and its 1990 followup, Passion and Warfare. Those tunes make up Modern Primitive, which came out June 24. Steve also talks about the making of some of songs and shows off a few of the guitars he used in their creation.

Modern Primitive is offered individually and as part of the Modern Primitive/Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition, available on CD and vinyl and digital.