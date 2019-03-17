Stevie Ray Vaughan and Dick Dale Play "Pipeline," a Video That's Got It All

The video above, a clip of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Dick Dale performing "Pipeline," one of the most famous surf-guitar instrumentals of all time, has got it all.
You've got the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan, a righty; you've got the late, under-appreciated Dick Dale, a lefty; you've got Dick Dale's bizarre hair; you've got Annette Funicello; you've got some lovely Fender Stratocasters.
You've got Gilligan and the Skipper from Gilligan's Island. There's Pee-wee Herman, not to mention several Eighties women in bikinis, a few Wayfarers, Frankie Avalon and more.
The clip is, of course, from a 1987 comedy called Back to the Beach. For more about this non-classic film, head here. Enjoy!