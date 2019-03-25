Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jeff Healey Play "Look at Little Sister"

From the late Eighties through 1990 or so, blues guitarists (and blues-rockers) were a hot item.

One of several guitarists to rise to fame during that exciting but brief era was Jeff Healey.

Healey, who was born in Canada, lost his sight to cancer when he was an infant. His eyes had to be surgically removed at the time, and he was given ocular prostheses. When he was 3, he started playing guitar and developed a unique style of playing the instrument flat on his lap.

His greatest success came in 1988, with the major-label release of See the Light. It featured a hit single ("Angel Eyes"), not to mention a cover of Freddie King's "Hideaway," which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

Above, check out a rarely seen video of Healey taking part in a performance of "Look at Little Sister" by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble in 1987. The clip is from a CBC series called It's Only Rock 'N' Roll, which also happened to star Mike Myers.

"Look at Little Sister" was a standout track from Vaughan's latest studio release at the time, 1985's Soul to Soul.

Sadly, Healey died of cancer March 2, 2008, in his home town of Toronto. He was only 41.