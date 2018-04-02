Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult, Bush Announce 'Revolution 3' Tour

Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and the Cult are coming together for a North American tour they've dubbed Revolution 3. The "tri-headlining" summer tour will take the bands to amphitheaters and arenas across the continent from mid July through early September. Each band will take the stage in a different order on every stop of the tour.

"Over the years I have come to call the DeLeo brothers close friends. I appreciate their excellent musicianship and crazy sense of humor," Billy Duffy of the Cult said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to this amazing tour with STP and Bush, knowing we'll all be sharing the stage and enjoying a lot of laughs!"

"It is with great honor and pleasure to know we will be spending our summer vacation on the road with the gents from the Cult and Bush," said Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo. "Two great bands and more so, great friends. Also, to be there with you is even better. With love. See y'all soon."

"It's going to be a great summer with STP and the Cult, two bands built on great rock songs," said Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

“For fans of guitar-based rock music, this is a killer bill," added Bush guitarist Chris Traynor. "It’s going to be a fun summer!”

You can check out the full itinerary of the tour below. For more information on tickets, head on over to livenation.com.

Revolution 3 Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 18: Nashville, TN—Municipal Auditorium

Friday, July 20: Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Saturday, July 21: Burgettstown, PA—KeyBank Pavilion

Sunday, July 22: Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center

Tuesday, July 24: Detroit, MI—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, July 25: Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage

Friday, July 27: Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Saturday, July 28: Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 30: Boston, MA—Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Thursday, August 02: Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sunday, August 05: Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, August 10: Pehlem, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 15: Laredo, TX—Laredo Energy Arena

Thursday, August 16: The Woodlands, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Saturday, August 18: Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

Sunday, August 19: Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Monday, August 20: West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 23: Pocatello, ID—Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 01: San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 02: Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion