Stray Cats Premiere New Song, "Cat Fight (Over a Dog Like Me)”

Rockabilly revivalists Stray Cats have premiered a new song, and you can hear it below. The tune — "Cat Fight (Over a Dog Like Me)" — is the band's first new studio track since 2004's "Mystery Train Kept A Rollin'." It's also the world's first taste of 40, the band's first album of new material in 26 years.

The album title celebrates the band's 40th anniversary, a milestone they're also celebrating with a summer tour in the U.S. and Europe. You can check out all the dates right here.

"You have to understand how unique the Stray Cats are," says frontman-guitarist Brian Setzer. "It’s me playing an old hollow body guitar, Slim Jim Phantom playing two or three drums and Lee Rocker slapping a stand-up acoustic bass. I get to write new songs and then play them with my buddies. Somehow we created a new and exciting sound with this simple idea. And you know what? A lot of people agree!"

For more about the band and 40, be sure to watch the official "in the studio" clip at the bottom of this story. For more information, visit straycats.com.



