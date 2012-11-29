Stream the Complete 2002 Concert for George Harrison, Featuring Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney

Today, November 29, is the 11th anniversary of George Harrison's death at age 58.

It also happens to be the 10th anniversary of the Concert for George, a star-studded event co-organized by Harrison’s widow, Olivia, and his close friend Eric Clapton. The concert took place November 29, 2002, at a packed Royal Albert Hall in London.

In celebration of the concert's anniversary, you can stream the entire Concert for George on Harrison’s official YouTube page for 24 hours (all of Thursday). Just head down to the bottom of this story for the embedded video.

The concert, which has been available on CD and DVD for several years, features performances by Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Jeff Lynne, Billy Preston, Joe Brown and others, including Harrison's son Dhani, guitarist Albert Lee and members of Monty Python's Flying Circus.

Also today, a benefit screening of the Concert for George will take place at The Museum of Liverpool in Liverpool, England. The screening marks the first event held at the museum’s new theater, which will officially open next year. Proceeds will go toward the Material World Charitable Foundation, which Harrison established in 1973.

For more about George Harrison, check out his official website.