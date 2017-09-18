Stream Thursday’s Interview with Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, “the first couple of Americana.”

The interview will take place Thursday, September 21, at 6:00 p.m., live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll discuss their new album Contraband Love, plus career highlights and insights, and the duo will give a short performance. Campbell and Williams will be interviewed by journalist Brad Tolinski, author of Play It Loud and Light and Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page.

The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World.

To find out more, visit larryandteresa.com.