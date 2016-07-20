Temple of the Dog Announce Their First-Ever Tour

Temple of the Dog, the grunge supergroup featuring Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready—plus Matt Cameron (who plays drums for Pearl Jam and Soundgarden)—have announced their first-ever tour.

The band, which originally was formed in 1990, will play five shows in five cities in November to mark the 25th anniversary of the band's first and onlyalbum, Temple of the Dog.

The group was formed from the ashes of Mother Love Bone, which dissolved upon the death of lead singer Andrew Wood. Chris Cornell wrote numerous songs in tribute to Wood, his longtime friend, and decided to record them with Ament, Gossard and McCready, who had formed the bulk of Mother Love Bone.

The group recorded Temple of the Dog with Cameron. It spawned a major hit in "Hunger Strike," Cornell's duet with a yet-unknown singer by the name of Eddie Vedder.

Temple of the Dog is being given the deluxe reissue treatment by UMe. The reissue, which will hit stores September 30, will be available as four-disc Super Deluxe, double LP, two CD Deluxe and single CD sets.

You can check out the group's tour dates below and pre-order the album here.

TEMPLE OF THE DOG ON TOUR