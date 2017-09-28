Tetrarch Unveils New Album 'Freak'—Album Stream

(Image credit: Amy Harris)

Today, much buzzed-about metal group Tetrarch—who toured this summer with DevilDriver and Uncured, among others—released their new full-length Freak. You can now stream Freak in its entirety right here at GuitarWorld.com.

"We are so excited to finally release Freak to the world," said lead guitarist Diamond Rowe. "We have worked so hard on this record for the last year and we are so happy to share it with everyone! We tried a lot of new things on this and there's a little something for everyone on this record. Big leaps musically for this band!"

Freak was recorded with Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Allegeon, Khemmis) at the helm, who brought out the band’s heavier influences (Slipknot, Trivium) without burying the band's knack for the sort of choruses that wouldn't sound out of place on the radio.

You can pick up a copy of Freakhere, and listen to the album in its entirety below.

