Texas K.G.B.'s Kelly Green: What's on My Playlist

1 “Inside Looking Out,” Grand Funk Railroad

This is my all-time favorite song — ever. It’s so dirty and aggressive but never loses the pocket. The vocals are fierce and the guitar is nasty and raw.

2. “Bell Bottom Blues,” Derek and the Dominos

I could hear this every day of my life. The guitar tone is perfection while the solo is subtle and powerful. I love how moody the whole song is.

3. “I Still Love You” (Kiss Unplugged), Kiss

Bruce Kulick slays this one. His solo, on acoustic guitar, is so tasteful and passionate, it really makes the song for me. Seriously, go check it out.

4. “Rock Bottom,” U.F.O.

This song has the best groove. The guitar is fast and animated and the rhythm section makes me want to grind my teeth and bob my head. This song has always inspired me to be a musician.

5. “Young Enough to Cry,” Triumph

Haunting and gritty. You can feel the emotion pouring out of Rik Emmett. Everything about it speaks to my soul.