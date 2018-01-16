The Dead Daisies Announce New Album, 'Burn It Down'

The Dead Daisies have announced a new album, Burn It Down.

The newest album from guitarist Doug Aldrich & Co.—their first since the arrival of former Bad English and Journey drummer Deen Castronovo—was produced by Marti Frederiksen and will arrive via Spitfire Music/SPV April 6. You can check out its track list below.

“I’m extremely excited about our new record, Burn it Down," said John Corabi, the band's lead singer. "It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in the Dead Daisies' journey. This is a balls-out old-school rock record."

“The new Daisies album will melt your face," Aldrich added. "It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!”

