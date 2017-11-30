The Dixie Dregs Announce American Tour

Back in July, The Dixie Dregs announced that their original lineup would reunite for a 2018 tour.

Today, Rod Morgenstein, Andy West, Allen Sloan, Steve Davidowski and Steve Morse—the same Dregs lineup behind 1977's Free Fall—officially announced the tour, detailing a 25-date trek that will take the band across the United States.

"This tour is the result of the overwhelming requests we've received from a loyal audience of diehard Dregheads, and new fans who have never seen us perform live, but discovered the band for the first time through Steve's membership in Deep Purple, or Rod as the drummer for Winger," West said. "We can't wait to play for them all."

You can see the full itinerary of the tour below.

The Dixie Dregs—2018 American Tour