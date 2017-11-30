The Dixie Dregs Announce American Tour

Back in July, The Dixie Dregs announced that their original lineup would reunite for a 2018 tour.
Today, Rod Morgenstein, Andy West, Allen Sloan, Steve Davidowski and Steve Morse—the same Dregs lineup behind 1977's Free Fall—officially announced the tour, detailing a 25-date trek that will take the band across the United States.
"This tour is the result of the overwhelming requests we've received from a loyal audience of diehard Dregheads, and new fans who have never seen us perform live, but discovered the band for the first time through Steve's membership in Deep Purple, or Rod as the drummer for Winger," West said. "We can't wait to play for them all."
You can see the full itinerary of the tour below.
The Dixie Dregs—2018 American Tour
- Feb. 28 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
- Mar. 01 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
- Mar. 02 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
- Mar. 03 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
- Mar. 05 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
- Mar. 06 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater
- Mar. 07 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater
- Mar. 08 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House
- Mar. 09 - Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Mar. 10 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
- Mar. 14 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
- Mar. 15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
- Mar. 16 - New York, NY - Town Hall
- Mar. 17 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater
- Mar. 19 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
- Mar. 21 - Albany, NY - The Egg
- Mar. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall
- Mar. 23 - Cleveland, OH - Kent Stage
- Mar. 24 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater
- Apr. 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
- Apr. 14 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre
- Apr. 20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
- Apr. 21 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club
- Apr. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
- Apr. 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues