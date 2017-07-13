The Dixie Dregs' Original Lineup Will Reunite and Tour in 2018

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The original lineup of instrumental masters the Dixie Dregs will be hitting the road in 2018.

Rod Morgenstein, Andy West, Allen Sloan, Steve Davidowski and Steve Morse—the same Dregs lineup behind 1977's Free Fall—have officially reunited, as they announced yesterday via a very brief press release.

The band's website adds a few more details:

"Hello, everyone! We are starting back at the beginning—with the band as it was in 1975 when we were touring the South and trying to get a record deal. Together we recorded our first commercially produced album, Free Fall. We are reincarnating the band and will announce 2018 tour dates soon. Welcome to the return of the Dixie Dregs!"

Actually, there are already two 2018 dates on the band's official site, and you can check them out here.

Stay tuned for more details, folks.

