“My ’board is sort of a hybrid now. I’m getting closer to a single mono sound, so let’s discuss how I do that…” Steve Morse reveals what’s on his pedalboard and the secrets behind his wet/dry rig

By
published

With Morse, you won't find a million stompboxes on a spaceship-sized pedalboard. But you will find a lot of delay, and some clever routing for a two-amp setup

Steve Morse plays his blue signature Ernie Ball Music Man onstage with the Dixie Dregs, 2024
(Image credit: R. Diamond/Getty Images)

“My ’board is sort of a hybrid now. I used to run basically no effects on the front end between the guitar and the amp and only a little delay into the second wet amp, leaving the dry amp to stay the same. But now I have a little more on the front end in case the balance isn’t right between the wet and dry. I’m getting closer to a single mono sound, so let’s discuss how I do that.

“My guitar goes right into a TC Electronic Polytune [3], which goes into my Keeley Compressor [C2], the silver two-knob. From there, we go to a small board that I keep on top of my amp, and I do that to filter out noise. So, up there, I’ve got a Voodoo Lab Digital Power Supply, a TC Electronic Hall of Fame Reverb and a TC Electronic Flashback Delay, which leads into my GigRig Wetter Box, which has a variety of tones. I control it with a pedal at my feet.

Image 1 of 2
Steve Morse's Pedalboard 2024
(Image credit: Courtesy of Steve Morse)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.