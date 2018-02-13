The Last Shredi: Watch a Guitar-Playing Jedi and Sith Shoot it Out

Back in December, right around the time Star Wars: The Last Jedi opened in theaters around the galaxy, guitarists Stuart Edge and Nathan Turley got together outside an IMAX theater at a shopping mall to shoot an epic space opera of their own—a little something called The Last Shredi.

The clip, which you'll find at the top of this story, depicts a Crossroads-style six-string shootout between a Sith and a Jedi. As you can imagine, such an event—featuring amps, guitars, costumes, hoods, whammy bars and booming backing tracks—drew a crowd at the mall that day, including a Strat-wielding third guitarist (Amanda Johnson), who enters the scene right around the 2:53 mark, adding to the spectacle.

Who wins the shootout? That's something for the High Judge to decide. Or not. Whatever.

Edge—not to be confused with the Edge—has been posting guitar-centric (and not-so-guitar-centric) videos for several years, including "Thunderstruck in Real Life," which you can check out below. In the nearly four years it has existed on YouTube, it's been viewed almost 5 million times. Edge is the guy with the white Strat in both clips.

By the way, "The Last Shredi" is available on iTunes right here.