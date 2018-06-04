The Magpie Salute Announce Debut Album, 'High Water I'

(Image credit: David McClister)

The Magpie Salute—the band featuring former Black Crowes guitarists Rich Robinson and Marc Ford, plus fellow former Crowe Sven Pipien—have announced their debut album, High Water I.

Produced by Rich Robinson and recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, High Water I is set for an August 10 release via Eagle Rock Entertainment. You can check out its first single, "Send Me An Omen," below.

"'Send Me An Omen,' to me, wraps up all of the elements of this band," Robinson said about the song in a press release. "There's pure rock 'n roll juxtaposed with these pop melodies sung with a melancholy that creates this beautiful balance of surreal dark and light."

The Magpie Salute are set to hit the road this summer with a number of headlining shows and festival appearances along with shows alongside Govt. Mule, The Avett Brothers and Blackberry Smoke. You can check out their full itinerary below, along with the tracklisting for High Water I.

For more on The Magpie Salute, head on over to themagpiesalute.com.

HIGH WATER I track listing:

"Mary The Gypsy"

"High Water"

"Send Me An Omen"

"For The Wind"

"Sister Moon"

"Color Blind"

"Take It All"

"Walk On Water"

"Hand In Hand"

"You Found Me"

"Can You See"

"Open Up"

The Magpie Salute 2018 Tour Dates:

Sun, July 1 Copper Mountain, CO The Village at Copper Mountain

Sun, July 8 Thunder Bay, ON, CAN Thunder Bay Blues Festival

Tue, July 10 Buffalo, NY Tralf Music Hall*

Thu, July 12 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Fri, July 13 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sat, July 14 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Mon, July 16 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley

Wed, July 18 Reading, PA Downtown Alive Outdoor Concert Series

Thu, July 19 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine

Fri, July 20 East Greenwich, RI Greenwich Odeum

Sat, July 21 Fairfield, CT The Warehouse**

Sun, July 22 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring**

Tue, July 24 Columbus, OH Express Live!^

Fri, August 17 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sat, August 18 Charleston, SC Volvo Cars Stadium^

Sun, August 19 Nashville, TN The Woods Amphitheatre at Fontanel^

Tue, August 21 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights*

Thu, August 23 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

Fri, August 24 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sat, August 25 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre^

Sun, August 26 Des Moines, IA Brenton Skating Plaza^

Tue, August 28 Mankato, MN Vetter Stone Amphitheater^

Wed, August 29 Papillion, NE Sumtur Amphitheater

Thu, August 30 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

Fri, August 31 Park City, UT Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater^

Sat, September 1 Missoula, MO Big Sky Brewery

Wed, September 5 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Thu, September 6 Kent, OH Kent Stage

Wed, September 12 Fredericton, NB Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

Thu, September 13 Portland, ME AURA

Fri, September 14 Beverly, MA Cabot Theatre

Sat, September 15 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sun, September 16 Burlington, VT Grand Point North Festival

Tue, September 18 Washington, D.C The Hamilton

Fri, September 21 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Sat, September 22 Columbia, SC Glass Half Full

Sun, September 23 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond

* = w/Govt. Mule and The Avett Brothers

^ = w/Govt. Mule

** = w/Blackberry Smoke