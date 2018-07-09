The Magpie Salute Premiere New Track, "For the Wind"

(Image credit: David McClister)

The Magpie Salute—the band featuring former Black Crowes guitarists Rich Robinson and Marc Ford, plus fellow former Crowe Sven Pipien—have premiered a new song, "For the Wind."

The track—which you can check out for yourself below—is the second single from the band's upcoming debut album, High Water I.

"It's a lot about the systems in place in the world," Robinson told Billboard about the song. "The systems that have been in place as it pertains to creation of any kind. Music or books or fine arts or anything down the line have been flooded with greed and with bankers that get involved and tell artists how they can sell more if they write this way. And then basically you're just an entertainer; you let these pseudo-cynical people write these songs about jeans and Chevys and beer and whatever the hell people write about."

"That system being in place is constantly at odds with natural creativity," he continued. "People see they can make a little bit of money, you make them a lot of money they start inserting themselves more because they want you to keep making them money. It's always been that way, but it seems more fervent than ever now."

High Water I is set for an August 10 release via Eagle Rock Entertainment. It was produced by Robinson and recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville. You can preorder the album right here, and check out its tracklist below.

For more on The Magpie Salute, head on over to themagpiesalute.com.

HIGH WATER I track listing:

"Mary The Gypsy"

"High Water"

"Send Me An Omen"

"For The Wind"

"Sister Moon"

"Color Blind"

"Take It All"

"Walk On Water"

"Hand In Hand"

"You Found Me"

"Can You See"

"Open Up"