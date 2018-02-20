The Who Announce 'Live at the Fillmore East 1968' Double Album

The Who have announced Live at the Fillmore East 1968, a new double live album celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's set at the legendary New York venue.

The two-CD, three-LP set features extended versions of "A Quick One" and "Relax," in addition to a previously unreleased cover of Eddie Cochran's "C'Mon Everybody." Perhaps the most notable feature of the new live album though, is its closing track, a 33-minute version of the band's classic 1965 hit, "My Generation." This version—which features quite a bit of "guitar-smashing and drum demolition"—takes up the entirety of the album's second disc.

The band performed at the titular venue on April 5 and April 6, 1968, but the recordings used for Live at the Fillmore East 1968 document only the latter concert, as the band's equipment failed to capture the first night's performance.

The recordings from the April 6 show were restored by the Who's longtime sound engineer, Bob Pridden, using the original four-track tapes. You can check out the album's full tracklist below.

To preorder Live at the Fillmore East 1968, step right this way.

The Who Live at the Fillmore East 1968 Track List

Disc One:

1. "Summertime Blues"

2. "Fortune Teller"

3. "Tattoo"

4. "Little Billy"

5. "I Can’t Explain"

6. "Happy Jack"

7. "Relax"

8. "I'm A Boy"

9. "A Quick One"

10. "My Way"

11. "C'mon Everybody"

12. "Shakin' All Over"

13. "Boris The Spider"

Disc Two:

1. "My Generation"