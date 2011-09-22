Threat Signal: "Face The Day" Video Lesson

Canada's Threat Signal are releasing their new, self-titled album on October 11 via Nuclear Blast Records, and to get you pumped up, they've sent over a video lesson from guitarist Chris Feener, who shows you how to play the band's new song, "Face the Day." Tabs are also included, which you can download here.

Feener and fellow Threat Signal guitarist Travis Montgomery will also be taking part in a live chat tomorrow, September 23, at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST. Fans can login here to ask the band questions during the chat.

You can currently pre-order the band's album here or on iTunes here.