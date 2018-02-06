Thrice’s Dustin Kensrue Stars in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball Music Man’s ‘Inspired By’ Series

Today, we’re thrilled to bring you the premiere of the latest episode of Ernie Ball Music Man’s new series, Inspired By.

In this episode—which stars Thrice’s Dustin Kensrue—the guitarist/vocalist delves into his musical inspirations and motivations, Thrice’s origins, his relationship with the guitar, and more.

“It’s doing a ton of different things,” Kensrue says of his Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay. “It’s a way to express myself, it’s something that brings comfort, it’s something that is calming but also giving energy—it’s doing a ton of different things. It’s my Swiss army knife.”

Watch the clip above, and for more, visit music-man.com.