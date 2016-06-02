Tinsley Ellis Premieres New Album, 'Red Clay Soul'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Red Clay Soul, the new studio album by Tinsley Ellis.

You can stream the entire album, which will be released June 3, below.

Ellis has travelled a million miles, and through that journey he has become a man with clarity about where he stands today and his future destination. As a proud Georgia-based artist, he celebrates a legacy built on four decades of performing, recording and writing.

"Travelers headed to Florida or other destinations in the Southeastern U.S. encounter red clay embankments as they hit the state of Georgia, and Ellis has chosen to title this new collection Red Clay Soul to celebrate the music of the area.

"Georgia is where the blues has got soul," he adds. "From the gospel inspired Ray Charles to the R&B of James Brown and Otis Redding, to the rock and roll of Little Richard, to the blues rock of the Allman Brothers Band, all these acts have one thing in common. They all have the sound of Georgia and down here we call that sound red clay soul."

Ellis also has announced a series of summer and autumn tour dates, which you can check out below.

"Playing concerts is what I've done the longest," Ellis says. "From the time I was a young teenager watching B.B. King, Howlin' Wolf and Billy Preston, to the great new music of today, I've taken what I've learned from these masters and incorporated it into my concerts. From B.B. King, I learned about performing with dynamics. From James Brown, I've learned about putting on a seamless, exciting concert. From the Allmans, I've learned about how to excite fans with extended instrumental jamming. I try to learn something new about putting on shows at every concert I attend."

Red Clay Soul is available for preorder at tinsleyellis.com and Amazon.

SCHEDULED APPEARANCES

6/08 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads Saloon

6/09 Minneapolis, MN Dakota Jazz Club

6/10 Chicago, IL Navy Pier

6/11 Auburn Hills, MI Callahans Music Hall

6/12 Indianapolis, IN Jazz Kitchen

6/17 Macon, GA Cox Capital Theater

6/19 Birmingham, AL Workplay Theatre

6/23 Asheville, NC Isis Theatre

6/24 Charlotte, NC The Double Door Inn

6/25 Atlanta, GA City Winery

7/01 Bloomington, IL The Castle Theatre

7/02 Grafton, WI Centennial Park

7/12 Annapolis, MD Ram's Head

7/13 Mercersburg, PA Mercersburg Mansion House

7/14 New York, NY Iridium Jazz Club

7/15 Somerville, MA Thunder Road

7/16 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater

7/17 Pawling, NY Daryl's House

7/18 Albany, NY The Linda

7/19 Northampton, MA Iron Horse

7/21 Fall River, MA Narrows Center For The Arts

7/22 Wilmington, DE Summer Concert Series

7/23 Hampton, VA Hampton Block Party

7/24 Washington DC The Hamilton Live

7/30 Calgary, AB Calgary International Blues Festival

8/11 Cleveland, OH Music Box Supper Club - Ballroom

8/12 Columbus, OH Woodlands Tavern

8/13 Cincinnati, OH Cincy Blues Fest

8/14 Wheeling, WV Heritage Music Bluesfest

8/20 Winnipeg, MB Winnipeg BBQ

9/10 Travelers Rest, SC Music In The Park Concert Series

9/16 McKinney, TX The Guitar Sanctuary

9/17 Conroe, TX Dosey Doe - Conroe

10/09 Daytona Beach, FL Daytona Blues Festival

10/21 Newburry, SC Newburry Opera House

10/29 San Juan, PR Legendary R&B Cruise (Until 11/05)

11/11 Richmond, VA The Tin Pan

11/12 Lynchburg, VA Ellington Presents

12/02 Park City, UT Egyptian Theatre

12/03 Park City, UT Egyptian Theatre

12/08 Las Vegas, NV Boulder Station Hotel & Casino

12/16 Covington, GA The Listening Room