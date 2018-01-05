Tommy Emmanuel Premieres New "Djangology" Music Video

Tommy Emmanuel has premiered the music video for his new single, "Djangology."

The song is taken from Emmanuel's upcoming album, Accomplice One. A duets album with an impressive guest list that includes Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Ricky Skaggs and Rodney Crowell, among others, Accomplice One is set for a January 19 release via CGP Sounds/Thirty Tigers.

"Djangology"—which was recorded live at Abdala Studios in Havana, Cuba, with Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo—is a tip of the hat to one of Emmanuel's biggest influences, legendary jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.

"In 2016 I did a guitar camp in Havana with Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo," Emmanuel said. "We worked up an arrangement of this famous Django Reinhardt song. We took all our guitar students to Abdala Studio to witness the recording as part of their education. You wouldn't know it but there were over 80 people sitting quietly in the room as we recorded this track live. A big thanks to Frank and Vinny for bringing this beautiful song to my attention."

"Tommy is very curious and eager to learn new songs," Vignola added. "When I played 'Djangology' for him, he fell in love with it. Tommy is a complete musician. Although he doesn't need anyone else, he certainly is a fabulous accompanist. A real professional."

You can watch the "Djangology" video above, and preorder Accomplice One here.

