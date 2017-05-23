(Image credit: Screen shot from YouTube video)

The gang (or person) over at Blend Guitar has compiled a new video list—"The Top 10 Guitar Harmonies of All Time"—and we think it's worth a look.

Perhaps its best feature is its refreshing inclusion of a few offbeat choices, including tunes by Kiss, Racer X and Megadeth. The clip has earned more than 180,000 views in just a few days.

Synchronized guitar work—which requires skillful harmonization—can take the multi-guitar lineup to its full potential—that is, make all lead parts sound bigger and badder. For more on the topic, be sure to check out our own list of "The Top 10 Guitar Harmonies of All Time" and "How to Build Classic Three-Part Metal Guitar Harmonies," a popular lesson (with tab and video) by Metal Mike Chlasciak. Enjoy!