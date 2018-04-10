Trivium Premiere "Endless Night" Music Video

Trivium have premiered the music video for their latest single, "Endless Night." You can check it out above.

The video for the song—which is taken from their latest album, 2017's The Sin and the Sentence—was shot in Orlando by director John Deeb and produced by Deeb Studios.

Last summer, the band stopped by Guitar World's New York offices, where they shot a blistering playthrough video for their song, "The Sin and the Sentence." If the curiosity strikes you, you can check out that playthrough below.

For more on Trivium, stop by trivium.org.