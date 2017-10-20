Trivium Premiere "The Sin and the Sentence" Playthrough

Back in August, Florida metal band Trivium premiered a new song called "The Sin and the Sentence." The band's first recording with new drummer Alex Bent, it was our first taste of the album of the same name, which is out today—October 20—via Roadrunner.

Earlier this week, the band dropped by Guitar World's New York offices to record a playthrough of "The Sin and the Sentence."

In the video, Trivium guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu take you through the song's bulldozing guitar parts from beginning to end. You can watch it below.

To pick up The Sin and the Sentence and learn more about Trivium, stop by their website.