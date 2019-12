Trivium have unveiled the music video for their new song, "The Sin and the Sentence." The song is expected to appear on the band's new album, due tentatively this fall via Roadrunner.

"The Sin and the Sentence" is also the band's first recording with new drummer Alex Bent, who joined the band late last year following stints with Battlecross and Decrepit Birth. You can watch the video below, and, as always, let us know what you think!

