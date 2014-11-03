Unearth Premiere "Guards of Contagion" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Unearth's new "Guards of Contagion" playthrough video.

The song is from their latest album, Watchers of Rule, which was released October 28 via eOne Music.

Like Slayer, Cannibal Corpse, Testament and Anthrax before them, Unearth emerged as part of a burgeoning revolution in heavy music but continued to maintain their relevance and mastery of their craft. They’ve resisted and prevailed against changing trends, subcultural fashions and the way music is obtained and distributed with their credibility, integrity and unique persona intact.

The men of Unearth — longtime members Trevor Phipps (vocals), Buz McGrath and Ken Susi (guitars), John “Slo” Maggard (bass) — are proven “lifers.” In just a couple of short years, drummer Nick Pierce has proven his commitment as well.

They have put the furtherance of uncompromising heavy music at the forefront of their career goals. Unearth perseveres, conquers and continues to achieve.

