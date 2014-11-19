Utopia's Kasim Sulton Performs "Clocks All Stopped," "Libertine" and "Lysistrata" — Exclusive Video

Utopia's Kasim Sulton recently stopped by the Guitar World studio in New York City to play songs from his new album, 3, which was released last month, plus a few classics from his Utopia days.

Below, check out exclusive videos of Sulton performing his new single, "Clocks All Stopped" (top video), plus Utopia's "Libertine" (middle video) and "Lysistrata."

In the bottom video, Sulton discusses his Martin 00-15, which he uses to play “Clocks All Stopped.”

The album version of “Clocks All Stopped” features Utopia's Todd Rundgren on guitar and background vocals and Utopia keyboardist Roger Powell on organ.

“I was determined to write a song for this record that paid tribute to the band that started my professional career,” Sulton wrote in the album’s liner notes. “The music was the easy part. I never had a problem coming up with a few chord changes reminiscent of Utopia.”

“Clocks All Stopped” was a project over two years in the making, with Sulton working collaboratively with songwriter Phil Thornalley before inviting his Utopia bandmates to contribute to the single.

For more about Sulton and 3, visit kasimsulton.com and follow him on Facebook.