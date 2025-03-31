“Eric’s legendary performance sparked a resurgence in acoustic music”: Martin celebrates 30th anniversary of Eric Clapton’s first signature acoustic with a faithful recreation of his MTV Unplugged guitar

Eric Clapton's legendary MTV Unplugged set from 1992 is regarded as one of the most iconic live sets of all time. At the time, it sparked a resurgence for acoustic guitars and even inspired Martin to craft a signature model for Slowhand, the 000-42EC from 1995.

Now, three decades after that first signature release, Martin and Eric Clapton are bringing forth two special anniversary models – the 000-42EC 30th Anniversary and the 000-EC 30th Anniversary – to celebrate 30 years of partnership.

Clapton acoustics have proven to be some of Martin’s most sought-after signature guitars over the years, and, catering to the masses here, Martin is offering a fully-fledged tribute model inspired by the 1939 000-42 that was played during the MTV Unplugged set, as well as a far more understated variation.

Going off the name, it’s clear that the 000-42EC 30th Anniversary is going to be a rather on-the-nose build – and, shock horror, it is.

Inspired by the 1939 000-42 Clapton strummed on that fateful night, it offers “rich, vintage-inspired tones” with its pairing of a solid Adirondack spruce top with antique toner and solid Guatemalan rosewood back and sides.

The guitar is dripping with pre-war evocations, thanks to “golden-era inspired” Adirondack spruce X-bracing – handily boosting resonance and projection in the process – and a period-correct neck shape. Martin says its 1 11/16” nut width “provides a comfortable, pre-war feel”.

Aesthetically, 42-style snowflake inlays, Waverly open-gear tuners, and a vintage gloss finish ensure that its pre-war feel looks the part, too.

Only 300 of these models will be made. Each comes with a paper label hand-signed by Clapton, a printed certificate of authenticity, and a premium embroidered Harptone case with a matching shroud exclusive to this celebratory build.

Martin Eric Clapton 30th Anniversary

Martin 000-42EC 30th Anniversary (Image credit: Martin)

Such unbridled retroism isn’t for everyone, and the understated but still Clapton-sounding 000-EC 30th Anniversary serves those aboard that train of thought.

This time a solid Spruce top and solid East Indian rosewood back and sides combine for a “balanced, resonant tone”, while the same pre-war neck is carried over.

It also features a herringbone-trimmed top, antique white binding, and the same refined 42-style snowflake inlays as its sibling. All the case candy trimmings are included here, too.

Martin Eric Clapton 30th Anniversary

Martin 000-EC 20th Anniversary (Image credit: Martin)

Clapton and Martin have a deep-rooted history. He used a Martin 000-28 to write Wonderful Tonight, and was reportedly moved to tears when he opted to auction it off for the Crossroads Center in 1999. Last year, it resurfaced at another auction.

Off the back of that legendary MTV Unplugged set, Martin and Clapton officially partnered up in 1995, and their first release, the original 000-42EC, was a huge hit. The pair's collaborative designs have continued over the years and in 2023 a trio of dreadnoughts were released to raise funds for the Crossroads Center. Clapton founded the addiction recovery center in 1998.

However, the honor of being dubbed by Clapton as “the best-sounding acoustic guitar I’ve ever played” belongs to a Martin prototype of his '95 signature. It also went to auction last year.

Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven [Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later] (Official Live Video) - YouTube Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven [Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later] (Official Live Video) - YouTube
“Eric’s legendary 1992 MTV Unplugged performance sparked a resurgence in acoustic music,” says Martin. “Over the past three decades, Clapton's partnership with Martin has produced some of the most sought-after signature guitars in the company’s history.”

The Martin 000-42EC 30th Anniversary is available for $10,999, while the 000-EC 20th Anniversary saves you a few pennies at $4,999.

Head to Martin to learn more.

In related Slowhand news, Gibson recently launched a Murphy Lab-aged recreation of his 1958 Les Paul Custom, the triple humbucker guitar that Clapton used on Disraeli Gears, and now belongs to Albert Lee.

