Ryan Humphrey of Ohio—who happens to be a huge Van Halen fan—painted his Toyota truck to match Eddie Van Halen's famous Frankenstein guitar, also known as the Frankenstrat.

The pro-shot video below shows the step-by-step process—and it features some very nice background music courtesy of Eddie and the gang.

Enjoy!

P.S.: We spotted this one over at the Van Halen News Desk.